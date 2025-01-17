Secret Service Shakeup: Sean Curran's Appointment Amid High-Stakes Challenges

In a decisive move, President-elect Donald Trump has announced Sean Curran, who previously handled his personal security detail, as the new director of the US Secret Service. This appointment follows recent security concerns and criticisms after two assassination attempts targeting Trump.

The first attempt occurred on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman fired shots, grazing Trump's right ear, prompting swift action from Curran and his team. A second attempt at a Florida golf course shook the agency's standing further, highlighting communication breakdowns among law enforcement agencies.

With Curran's appointment, Trump Jr. expressed confidence, emphasizing Curran's patriotism and suitability for the challenging role. The administration aims to bolster coordination among security agencies to ensure more robust protection for the President-elect.

(With inputs from agencies.)