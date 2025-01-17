Haryana's Unified Front: Building a Safer State

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has urged local law enforcement and administration officials to engage in synchronized efforts to tackle various pressing issues, including crime against women and drug addiction, during a meeting held at Karnal's Madhuban Police Complex.

In his address, Saini lauded the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police as pivotal representatives of the government on the ground and highlighted the state's expectations of them in enforcing policies and welfare programs effectively.

He detailed initiatives like the implementation of video conferencing facilities in courts and emphasized campaigns like marathons to combat drug abuse, while also instructing crackdowns on illegal mining as part of efforts to uphold law and order.

