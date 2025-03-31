Controversy Over Illegal Mining Sparks IAS Association's Resolution

The Uttarakhand IAS Association has taken a firm stance against alleged derogatory remarks made by BJP MP Trivendra Singh Rawat concerning illegal mining in the state. In a resolution passed during a meeting chaired by association president Anand Bardhan, the members emphasized the need for respect and self-respect among officials.

The association's secretary, Dilip Jawalkar, announced plans to send their resolution to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging a stance against statements harming the pride of the association's members. The resolution followed a series of controversial statements by Rawat concerning illegal mining activities.

Rawat had raised concerns over alleged nighttime illegal mining operations in various districts, claims which Mining Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant deemed baseless, citing record mining revenue as evidence. The association's resolution was seen as a response to Rawat's remarks, highlighting ongoing tensions around the issue.

