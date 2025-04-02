Left Menu

High-Level Coordination: Yogi Adityanath's Strategic Meeting in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attended a key meeting in Ghaziabad involving RSS and BJP leaders. The meeting was closed to outsiders and focused on strategic coordination, though the agenda was not disclosed. Security measures were heightened in the area during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a significant coordination meeting at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Ghaziabad, featuring prominent figures from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to sources, this gathering is part of a regular series of meetings aimed at strengthening strategic alignment between the two entities.

Alongside Yogi Adityanath, BJP Uttar Pradesh president Bhupendra Chowdhary participated in the closed-door session, convened at Nehru. Despite the high-profile nature of the meeting, both the RSS and BJP leaders refrained from divulging specifics about the agenda. The event was limited strictly to state-level members, with a prohibition on media and local political functionaries.

The meeting's proceedings remain confidential, with attendees tight-lipped about the discussions. Prior to the chief minister's arrival, Chowdhary was met with a warm reception by BJP supporters. For security reasons, authorities closed surrounding roads and ensured a substantial police presence in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

