Illegal Mining Controversy Puts Uttarakhand Government on the Defensive

The controversy over illegal mining in Uttarakhand has intensified after BJP MP and former chief minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, highlighted the issue in the Lok Sabha. This has exacerbated tensions for the BJP government, already facing criticism due to recent controversies.

Following Rawat's remarks, Brijesh Kumar Sant, Director of the Uttarakhand Mining Department, issued a defense in a video, asserting that there was effective control over illegal mining. He claimed that mining revenue had seen unprecedented growth, demonstrating successful management of the issue.

Opposition parties, however, argue that illegal mining persists, pointing to rising road accidents and infrastructure damage. The Congress party has demanded transparency from the government, questioning its handling of the situation, while the BJP attributes increased revenue to transparent policies under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

(With inputs from agencies.)