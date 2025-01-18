From Defenders to Detainees: The Fate of Navalny's Lawyers

In a controversial trial, three lawyers of the deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been found guilty of being part of an extremist group and sentenced to prison. The ruling came after a secretive court proceeding in Vladimir, east of Moscow, stirring international condemnation.

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Navalny, has publicly called for the immediate release of the lawyers, labeling them as political prisoners. Human rights activists argue the case is indicative of increasing repression under President Vladimir Putin's regime, targeting those representing voices of opposition.

The U.S. State Department criticized the sentences handed to the lawyers, saying they were simply performing their duties, ensuring a political prisoner received legal representation. The Kremlin, maintaining a stance of non-interference in court affairs, has not commented on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)