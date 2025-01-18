From Defenders to Detainees: The Fate of Navalny's Lawyers
Three lawyers for the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny were sentenced by a Russian court for alleged extremist activity. The closed-door trial has drawn criticism for repressing dissent. Human rights groups and the U.S. condemned the prosecution, highlighting the risks to the rule of law in Russia.
In a controversial trial, three lawyers of the deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been found guilty of being part of an extremist group and sentenced to prison. The ruling came after a secretive court proceeding in Vladimir, east of Moscow, stirring international condemnation.
Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Navalny, has publicly called for the immediate release of the lawyers, labeling them as political prisoners. Human rights activists argue the case is indicative of increasing repression under President Vladimir Putin's regime, targeting those representing voices of opposition.
The U.S. State Department criticized the sentences handed to the lawyers, saying they were simply performing their duties, ensuring a political prisoner received legal representation. The Kremlin, maintaining a stance of non-interference in court affairs, has not commented on the case.
