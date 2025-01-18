Left Menu

Drone Warfare Ignites Tensions: Fire Erupts at Russian Depot

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at an oil storage depot in Russia's Kaluga region. The attack was reported by Governor Vladislav Shapsha, while Russia's Defence Ministry noted air defense measures in Bryansk. This incident follows previous drone strikes in Voronezh.

Updated: 18-01-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 02:36 IST
A drone attack attributed to Ukraine led to a significant fire breaking out in Russia's Kaluga region south of Moscow on Friday night, according to local accounts.

Kaluga's regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha confirmed via Telegram that an industrial area in Lyudinovo was impacted. Though details were sparse, videos on Russian social media indicated a severe blaze at an oil storage facility, with footage showing emergency vehicles en route.

This event follows a report from Russia's Defence Ministry, stating Ukrainian drones were intercepted in the Bryansk region, and a series of earlier strikes on a Russian oil depot in Voronezh. Ukraine's military disclosed that it had neutralized 33 of 50 drones launched by Russia.

