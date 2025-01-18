South Sudan Imposes Curfew Amid Tensions with Sudanese Traders
South Sudan has enforced a nationwide curfew following violent incidents targeting Sudanese traders in the capital, Juba. The unrest stems from alleged killings of South Sudanese by militia in Sudan. Authorities urge peaceful conduct amidst regional civil strife, marked by the world's largest displacement crisis.
In response to a night marred by violence, South Sudanese authorities have announced a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew.
Police chief Gen. Abraham Manyuat revealed this decision on Friday, emphasizing the need to curb looting incidents involving businesses owned by Sudanese traders in the capital, Juba, and other major towns.
The move aims to enhance security by requiring businesses to close by 5 pm. Speaking on state-run television, Manyuat assured the public of market protection amid widening famine and the world's largest displacement crisis driven by the ongoing civil war in Sudan. Addressing the alleged targeting of South Sudanese in Sudan, Lily Adhieu Martin Manyiel from the presidency called for restraint and peaceful coexistence with Sudanese traders and refugees.
