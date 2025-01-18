Left Menu

National Security Alert: The Baicells Dilemma

Baicells, a Chinese telecom company founded by ex-Huawei personnel, is under scrutiny by U.S. authorities over national security concerns. With equipment installed in every U.S. state, fears of cyber vulnerabilities and espionage risks have prompted investigations by the FBI and Commerce Department.

Updated: 18-01-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 04:28 IST
Baicells, the Chinese telecom hardware giant created by former Huawei veterans, is facing intense scrutiny from U.S. officials concerned about national security threats. Every state in the U.S. hosts their equipment, arousing suspicion about potential cyber vulnerabilities.

John Moolenaar, the leading Republican on the House Select Committee on China, highlights national security alarms surrounding any company with known cyber vulnerabilities operating in the U.S. He points to Baicells as a potential conduit for the Chinese Communist Party's alleged efforts to extend their surveillance state.

Amid ongoing investigations by the FBI and Commerce Department, Democratic voices in Congress are advocating for more robust measures to prevent potential espionage threats, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to securing telecommunications infrastructures against adversarial influences from Chinese suppliers.

