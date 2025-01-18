Left Menu

TikTok Faces Shutdown in US Amid National Security Concerns

TikTok is set to go dark in the US unless the Biden administration assures companies like Apple and Google they won't face penalties when the ban takes effect. The Supreme Court upheld a law requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban. Former President Trump may intervene.

TikTok has warned that it will go offline in the United States on Sunday unless assurances are provided by President Joe Biden's administration, guaranteeing that companies like Apple and Google won't face penalties with the impending ban.

The Supreme Court recently upheld a law banning TikTok in the US on national security grounds if its Chinese parent, ByteDance, does not divest. This places the popular app's future into uncertainty, yet former President Donald Trump promises to save TikTok.

As TikTok's Chinese ownership continues to spark concerns over data privacy in the US, the app's continued operation may depend on political decisions. Despite a Supreme Court ruling and a national security debate, strategies to preserve TikTok remain ongoing.

