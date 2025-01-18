Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: Police Inspector Caught Red-Handed

An assistant police inspector in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district was arrested for accepting a bribe to clear a man's name in a case. The Anti-Corruption Bureau set a trap and apprehended Suraj Shantilal Deokar, in-charge of Tamalwadi police station, as he accepted Rs 50,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharashiv | Updated: 18-01-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 08:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant police inspector in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district was apprehended for allegedly taking a bribe from a man to clear his name in a case and avoid arrest, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The ACB's operation resulted in the arrest of Suraj Shantilal Deokar, the in-charge of Tamalwadi police station. Deokar was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money.

The inspector reportedly demanded Rs 1 lakh, but was arrested while taking an initial payment of Rs 50,000. A case has been filed at the Tamalwadi police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

