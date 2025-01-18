Corruption Crackdown: Police Inspector Caught Red-Handed
An assistant police inspector in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district was arrested for accepting a bribe to clear a man's name in a case. The Anti-Corruption Bureau set a trap and apprehended Suraj Shantilal Deokar, in-charge of Tamalwadi police station, as he accepted Rs 50,000.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharashiv | Updated: 18-01-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 08:33 IST
- Country:
- India
An assistant police inspector in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district was apprehended for allegedly taking a bribe from a man to clear his name in a case and avoid arrest, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
The ACB's operation resulted in the arrest of Suraj Shantilal Deokar, the in-charge of Tamalwadi police station. Deokar was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money.
The inspector reportedly demanded Rs 1 lakh, but was arrested while taking an initial payment of Rs 50,000. A case has been filed at the Tamalwadi police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arrested and Accusations: Unfolding the Loharu Student Suicide Case
Trai Officer Arrested in Himachal Pradesh Bribery Scandal
Constable Arrested Over Hotel Manager's Death at New Year Bash in Chamba
Business Owner Arrested for Heinous Crime in Palghar
Nigerian National Arrested in Delhi for Drug Trafficking