Corruption Crackdown: Police Inspector Caught Red-Handed

An assistant police inspector in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district was apprehended for allegedly taking a bribe from a man to clear his name in a case and avoid arrest, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The ACB's operation resulted in the arrest of Suraj Shantilal Deokar, the in-charge of Tamalwadi police station. Deokar was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money.

The inspector reportedly demanded Rs 1 lakh, but was arrested while taking an initial payment of Rs 50,000. A case has been filed at the Tamalwadi police station.

