Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: China-Vietnam Diplomatic Milestone

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed willingness to collaborate with Vietnam in creating a significant strategic community. His message, aimed at Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam and President Luong Cuong, marks the 75th anniversary of the two nations' diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-01-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 08:53 IST
Strengthening Ties: China-Vietnam Diplomatic Milestone
  • Country:
  • China

In a notable declaration, Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed China's readiness to collaborate with Vietnam on forging a China-Vietnam community with strategic importance. This announcement was reported by China's official Xinhua news agency last Saturday.

The statement was part of a congratulatory message from President Xi to Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief To Lam and President Luong Cuong, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

This development underscores the longstanding and evolving relationship between China and Vietnam, with potential implications for regional strategic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025