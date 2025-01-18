Strengthening Ties: China-Vietnam Diplomatic Milestone
Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed willingness to collaborate with Vietnam in creating a significant strategic community. His message, aimed at Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam and President Luong Cuong, marks the 75th anniversary of the two nations' diplomatic relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-01-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 08:53 IST
- Country:
- China
In a notable declaration, Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed China's readiness to collaborate with Vietnam on forging a China-Vietnam community with strategic importance. This announcement was reported by China's official Xinhua news agency last Saturday.
The statement was part of a congratulatory message from President Xi to Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief To Lam and President Luong Cuong, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.
This development underscores the longstanding and evolving relationship between China and Vietnam, with potential implications for regional strategic dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ethiopia and Somalia Revitalize Diplomatic Relations Amidst Regional Tensions
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties
Lebanon and Syria Advance Diplomatic Relations
India Fortifies Strategic Ties with Maldives on Maritime Security
Iran's Nuclear Challenge: A Tipping Point in Diplomatic Relations