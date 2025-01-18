Strengthening Ties: China-Vietnam Diplomatic Milestone

In a notable declaration, Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed China's readiness to collaborate with Vietnam on forging a China-Vietnam community with strategic importance. This announcement was reported by China's official Xinhua news agency last Saturday.

The statement was part of a congratulatory message from President Xi to Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief To Lam and President Luong Cuong, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

This development underscores the longstanding and evolving relationship between China and Vietnam, with potential implications for regional strategic dynamics.

