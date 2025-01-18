Left Menu

Scrutiny and Skepticism: The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Under Review

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched for economically weaker women, is under scrutiny as Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare seeks to verify eligible beneficiaries. Complaints about ineligible applicants highlight misuse concerns. Over 4,500 women have opted out, affecting the scheme's extensive financial implications for the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shirdi | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:25 IST
Scrutiny and Skepticism: The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Under Review
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, scrutiny over the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana continues as Minister Aditi Tatkare announced an ongoing verification process to examine the eligibility of its beneficiaries.

The program, aimed at supporting women from economically weaker sections, faces concerns over fraudulent claims, prompting 4,500 withdrawals.

With a financial burden of Rs 3,700 crore monthly on the state budget, the scheme's integrity and efficiency are under critical assessment to ensure genuine beneficiaries receive aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025