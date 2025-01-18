Scrutiny and Skepticism: The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Under Review
The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched for economically weaker women, is under scrutiny as Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare seeks to verify eligible beneficiaries. Complaints about ineligible applicants highlight misuse concerns. Over 4,500 women have opted out, affecting the scheme's extensive financial implications for the state government.
In Maharashtra, scrutiny over the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana continues as Minister Aditi Tatkare announced an ongoing verification process to examine the eligibility of its beneficiaries.
The program, aimed at supporting women from economically weaker sections, faces concerns over fraudulent claims, prompting 4,500 withdrawals.
With a financial burden of Rs 3,700 crore monthly on the state budget, the scheme's integrity and efficiency are under critical assessment to ensure genuine beneficiaries receive aid.
