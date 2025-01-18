Bihar Police Deputy Challenges High Court Rape Case Verdict
A deputy superintendent of Bihar Police is appealing to the Supreme Court against a Patna High Court decision that quashed an FIR accusing an IPS officer of rape under false marriage pretenses. The plea argues that the high court ruling is legally unsound and overlooks crucial case facts.
A deputy superintendent of Bihar Police has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, contesting a Patna High Court order that quashed an FIR against an IPS officer she accused of rape. The case is set to be heard by a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Ahsanuddin Amanullah this Monday.
Filed by advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, the appeal argues the September 19, 2024, high court ruling was 'perverse' and lacked legal foundation. The initial FIR from December 2014 registered serious charges of rape and criminal intimidation against IPS officer Pushkar Anand and his parents.
The complaint alleges that the officer used his position to influence the petitioner into a relationship under the guise of marriage. The high court, however, dismissed the complaint, stating the relationship was consensual, and not a basis for a criminal charge under section 376 of the IPC.
