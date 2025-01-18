Night of Terror: Russian Missile and Drone Attack on Kyiv

In the early hours of Saturday, Russian forces launched a devastating drone and missile attack on Kyiv, claiming at least three lives in the central district, confirmed city officials. The pre-dawn skies echoed with explosions as air defenses attempted to counter the assault. Military administration chief Timur Tkachenko revised the death toll to four, while the police corroborated three fatalities.

The attack inflicted damage on a metro station and a water pipe, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Scenes from the capital showed rescue workers navigating a flooded street, wading through debris. A charred van stood before the metro station, with its twisted metal frame and shattered windows.

Parliamentary ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets decried the Russian tactics on social media, highlighting their ruthlessness. Moscow, typically denying civilian targeting, remained silent. Meanwhile, Russia also targeted Zaporizhzhia, injuring ten and damaging an industrial facility. The Ukrainian military reported intercepting numerous drones and missiles, but the persistent threat to infrastructure looms large.

