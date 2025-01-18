Ceasefire Sparks Hope for Hostage Release Amid Continued Tensions

A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is set to take effect on Sunday morning, as announced by Qatar's foreign ministry. The agreement, approved by Israel's Cabinet, includes the release of dozens of hostages and a temporary pause in the 15-month conflict.

Despite the ceasefire news, the region remains tense. On Saturday, sirens blared across central Israel as the army intercepted projectiles launched from Yemen. The Iran-backed Houthis have intensified missile attacks in recent weeks, aiming to pressure Israel over the Gaza conflict.

During the ceasefire's first phase, 33 hostages will be released over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian detainees. Israeli and Palestinian negotiations will continue to address the release of remaining captives and work towards a potential lasting ceasefire.

