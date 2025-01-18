Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Tehran

In a shocking development, two Supreme Court judges were gunned down outside the Supreme Court in Tehran on Saturday. A third judge sustained injuries in the attack, reported the judiciary's Mizan news website. The perpetrator took his own life following the assault.

The incident left the city in shock and stirred numerous speculations about the potential motive behind the assassination. The slain judges, identified as Ayatollahs Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini, had maintained a significant presence within the judiciary. Moghiseh, in particular, had a history of presiding over cases involving political prisoners.

This tragic event has raised concerns about the security of legal figures in Iran and the broader implications on the country's judicial landscape.

