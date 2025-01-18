Escalation in Eastern Ukraine as Russian Forces Move

In a significant development, Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the settlements of Petropavlivka and Vremivka, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, as announced by Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday.

This military maneuver comes as a response to an attack by Ukrainian forces on Russia's Belgorod region using U.S.-made ATACMS missiles, according to the statement from the ministry.

However, it is important to note that Reuters has been unable to independently verify these battlefield claims, underscoring the complex and rapidly evolving nature of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)