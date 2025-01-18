Left Menu

Escalation in Eastern Ukraine as Russian Forces Move

Russian forces captured Petropavlivka and Vremivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region. This military action was reportedly in retaliation to Ukrainian strikes on Russia's Belgorod with U.S.-supplied missiles. Reuters has not independently confirmed these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:03 IST
Escalation in Eastern Ukraine as Russian Forces Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development, Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the settlements of Petropavlivka and Vremivka, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, as announced by Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday.

This military maneuver comes as a response to an attack by Ukrainian forces on Russia's Belgorod region using U.S.-made ATACMS missiles, according to the statement from the ministry.

However, it is important to note that Reuters has been unable to independently verify these battlefield claims, underscoring the complex and rapidly evolving nature of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025