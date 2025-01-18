Escalation in Eastern Ukraine as Russian Forces Move
Russian forces captured Petropavlivka and Vremivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region. This military action was reportedly in retaliation to Ukrainian strikes on Russia's Belgorod with U.S.-supplied missiles. Reuters has not independently confirmed these developments.
In a significant development, Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the settlements of Petropavlivka and Vremivka, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, as announced by Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday.
This military maneuver comes as a response to an attack by Ukrainian forces on Russia's Belgorod region using U.S.-made ATACMS missiles, according to the statement from the ministry.
However, it is important to note that Reuters has been unable to independently verify these battlefield claims, underscoring the complex and rapidly evolving nature of the conflict.
