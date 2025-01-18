Hazardous Chemicals Seized in Thane: Godown Owner Under Fire

In a significant crackdown, the Thane police have registered a case against a godown owner for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals valued at Rs 75 lakh unlawfully. The action was taken in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official confirmed on Saturday.

The crime branch of Thane police sealed eight godowns in the Dapoda area of Bhiwandi following a raid conducted on Friday. During the operation, officials discovered various brands of chemicals improperly stored, in clear breach of safety protocols and legal regulations.

Assistant Police Inspector Sriraj Mali revealed that the godown owner lacked the required permits to store these hazardous materials, prompting the seal of the premises to prevent further unlawful activities. The owner now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Environmental Protection Act, and other relevant rules and acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)