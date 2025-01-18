Empowering Villages: The Svamitva Scheme's Impact
Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted the Modi government's initiatives, emphasizing the distribution of Svamitva property cards across 3.17 lakh villages, benefiting 1.53 lakh farmers. These efforts aim to empower marginalized groups and boost economic activities, aligning with the mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.
18-01-2025
Union Minister JP Nadda emphasized on Saturday how the Modi government's initiatives like the distribution of Svamitva property cards are instrumental in empowering the common man.
With cutting-edge technology facilitating the mapping of 3.17 lakh villages under the Svamitva Scheme, today 1.53 lakh farmers receive property rights empowering them economically.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the public from Ahmedabad, stressed the role of Svamitva cards in bolstering economic activities and poverty alleviation across over 50,000 villages in 10 states and union territories.
