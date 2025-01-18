Left Menu

The Capture of Chanderkant Jha: India's Elusive Serial Killer

The Delhi Police have recaptured notorious serial killer Chanderkant Jha who terrorized the city between 2006 and 2007. Jha was apprehended in January 2024 after evading capture for months. Known for his gruesome murders and taunting the police, Jha's story has also been depicted in an OTT documentary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:16 IST
Delhi Police Crime Branch has captured Chanderkant Jha, a serial killer who struck fear in the capital from 2006 to 2007, after evading justice for over a year. His arrest comes after an extensive manhunt was concluded at Old Delhi Railway Station on January 17, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Jha, a 57-year-old convict serving a life sentence for multiple murders, carried a Rs 50,000 prize for information leading to his capture. The investigative team, comprised of senior police officers, traced his connections across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, extensively using call data analysis.

Jha's capture ends a long string of horrific murders characterized by calculated dismemberment, leaving taunting notes for authorities. Despite a seemingly gentle exterior, Jha's homicidal rage was triggered by minor disagreements, making him one of India's most notorious criminals. His life and crimes have been covered extensively by media and featured in a documentary.

