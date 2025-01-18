Village Sarpanch Faces Extortion Threats in Beed

A village woman leader, facing ominous threats, claims a former sarpanch and two associates in Maharashtra’s Beed district are pressuring her for Rs one lakh as extortion money.

Mangal Mamadge, the current sarpanch of Mamdapur village, revealed that these threats were linked to her son's tragic decision to end his life.

Persistent pleas to local authorities went unheeded until she approached the Beed SP, leading to the registration of a case against the alleged extortionists seeking to hinder her official duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)