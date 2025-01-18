Village Sarpanch Faces Extortion Threats in Beed
Mangal Mamadge, a woman sarpanch in Maharashtra's Beed district, has reported receiving life-threatening extortion demands from a former sarpanch, Vasant Sopan Shinde, and two others. The threats, which reportedly contributed to her son's suicide, prompted her to seek intervention from the Beed Superintendent of Police.
Beed
A village woman leader, facing ominous threats, claims a former sarpanch and two associates in Maharashtra’s Beed district are pressuring her for Rs one lakh as extortion money.
Mangal Mamadge, the current sarpanch of Mamdapur village, revealed that these threats were linked to her son's tragic decision to end his life.
Persistent pleas to local authorities went unheeded until she approached the Beed SP, leading to the registration of a case against the alleged extortionists seeking to hinder her official duties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
