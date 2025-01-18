Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Family Predator

In a landmark judgment, a court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his 16-year-old niece, raising significant concerns about the rise of incestuous crimes in familial settings.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar convicted the autorickshaw driver under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and additional relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The crime not only involved sexual assault but also included criminal intimidation.

The case underscores a grim reality where the notion of home as a safe haven is shattered by such heinous acts. The court further granted a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh to the victim, advocating for the protection and safety of children within family circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)