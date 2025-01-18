Left Menu

Daring Escape Turns Deadly: Undertrial Killed in West Bengal Encounter

An undertrial named Sajjak Alam, involved in an escape attempt in West Bengal, was killed in a police encounter. Alam had previously opened fire on officers while fleeing. The incident has prompted calls for a judicial probe, amid allegations of a staged encounter by the police.

Updated: 18-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Sajjak Alam, an undertrial who escaped custody and shot policemen, was killed in an encounter in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district on Saturday, according to a senior officer.

The police response followed West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar's assertion that officers would retaliate with force if fired upon. Alam, sought by several police teams since his escape, was gunned down during a confrontation in Kichaktala, Goalpokhar, said Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (Law and Order).

Alam's escape had earlier resulted in injuries to two policemen, sparking a manhunt. Amid claims of a staged encounter from the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), a judicial probe has been demanded. The BJP has expressed support for the police action, viewing it as strengthening public confidence in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

