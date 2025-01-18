Left Menu

Cunning ATM Fraudsters Nabbed in Delhi-NCR

Two men were arrested for their involvement in an ATM fraud scheme in the Delhi-NCR region. After a tip-off, police apprehended Ankush and Bidnesh, found with tools for tampering with ATMs. They blocked cash trays and cut sensor wires to steal money discreetly.

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended two men for their suspected roles in an ATM fraud operation affecting the Delhi-NCR area, law enforcement officials reported on Saturday.

Identified as Ankush from Mainpuri and Bidnesh from New Sanjay Colony, the suspects were captured in Gandhi Nagar following an informed tip-off. Tools reportedly used in the crime, such as a cutter and adhesive tape, were recovered from them.

The arrests followed a detailed investigation triggered by a bank's complaint, noting discrepancies between debited accounts and cash dispensed from machines. CCTV footage led to the suspects' vehicle, revealing a complex fraud using adhesive and plywood to block ATM cash trays and disable sensors.

