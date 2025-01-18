Sarpanch Assault Sparks Outrage in Latur Village

A village sarpanch in Latur district, Maharashtra, was reportedly assaulted by a mob on Saturday, according to local authorities.

Inspector Sudhir Suryawanshi confirmed that a case was filed against three individuals at Nilanga police station based on a complaint by the sarpanch, Shaikh Rubab.

The attackers accused the sarpanch after a relative of one of them suffered an electric shock. The incident also saw gramsevak NS Patil being manhandled and the ransacking of the panchayat office, with video footage of the altercation now viral on social media.

