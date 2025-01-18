Mystery of Mysterious Deaths in Rajouri's Remote Village

A village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district is reeling under fear following a series of mysterious deaths over the past 45 days. The deaths, initially suspected to be unrelated, have now prompted a police investigation after neurotoxins were detected in autopsy reports by CSIR-IITR.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed authorities to intensify their efforts. Over 60 individuals have been questioned so far, as families mourn their losses and express fears of a conspiracy. The small community is seeking answers as a newly formed special investigation team delves into the mystery.

The lack of a communicable disease link has only deepened the enigma surrounding these tragedies. The local administration, backed by health professionals, prioritizes resolving this crisis, ensuring justice for affected families amid their grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)