Green Tribunal Cracks Down on Illegal Mining in Sukhnag River

The National Green Tribunal has summoned Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district deputy commissioner over illicit river bed mining at the Sukhnag. Activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat claims illegal methods harm the ecology. Absence from prior hearings compels the tribunal to seek a virtual appearance and halt unregulated operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:30 IST
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has summoned the deputy commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district due to ongoing concerns about illegal and unscientific river bed mining in the Sukhnag River that reportedly threatens the river's ecological balance.

Activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat has initiated proceedings by claiming that the use of excavators and cranes for mining activities in central Kashmir's Budgam district is causing significant ecological disturbances. He argues that the deputy commissioner holds responsibility for controlling these illegal activities.

The Green Tribunal noted the absence of the deputy commissioner in prior proceedings and has now ordered his virtual appearance on April 29. The deputy commissioner has been directed to ensure that no sand or boulder mining occurs without proper environmental clearances and permissions until the subsequent hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

