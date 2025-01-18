Left Menu

Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore Accused of Rape

Rakesh Rathore, Sitapur Lok Sabha MP, has been accused of rape. A woman alleges that Rathore raped her multiple times over the last four years, promising marriage and political support. Police have registered a case following the complaint and provided security to the woman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:44 IST
Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore Accused of Rape
  • Country:
  • India

Rakesh Rathore, the Sitapur Lok Sabha MP, has been charged with rape, the police confirmed on Saturday.

The case was filed at Kotwali Police Station on Friday after a woman claimed that Rathore raped her on January 15. She reported repeated assaults over four years, with promises of marriage and political advancement.

The woman has submitted call records and recordings as evidence. The Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra, assured that the complainant is now under police protection. Rathore has not responded to the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025