Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore Accused of Rape

Rakesh Rathore, the Sitapur Lok Sabha MP, has been charged with rape, the police confirmed on Saturday.

The case was filed at Kotwali Police Station on Friday after a woman claimed that Rathore raped her on January 15. She reported repeated assaults over four years, with promises of marriage and political advancement.

The woman has submitted call records and recordings as evidence. The Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra, assured that the complainant is now under police protection. Rathore has not responded to the accusations.

