Tragedy and Arrests: The Perilous Reality of Firecracker Factories in West Bengal

Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly blast in Pathar Pratima, West Bengal. The arrested man, Tushar Banik, is linked to an explosion that resulted in eight fatalities. This tragic incident is the latest in a series of similar events involving illegal firecracker manufacturing in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:49 IST
Authorities have apprehended another suspect related to a devastating explosion in Pathar Pratima, located in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

The latest arrest is of Tushar Banik, who is connected through familial ties to Chandrakanta Banik, the primary suspect taken into custody earlier.

This incident is part of a worrisome trend, with illegal firecracker factories repeatedly ending in tragedy across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

