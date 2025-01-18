Left Menu

Tragedy Spurs Government Review of Temple Security

The Union Home Ministry is dispatching a senior official to assess security measures following a stampede at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that killed six people. Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, an Additional Secretary in the Ministry, will meet the temple's management on January 20 to review safety protocols.

Updated: 18-01-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:53 IST
In response to a recent tragic stampede that resulted in six deaths, the Union Home Ministry is sending a senior representative to evaluate the current crowd control and security protocols. Sources confirmed this decision on Saturday, with a review scheduled for January 20.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Additional Secretary of Disaster Management, will arrive on Sunday night. He is tasked with investigating the unfortunate events that unfolded, beginning with the stampede on January 8 and a subsequent minor fire incident on January 13 at the TTD temple complex.

The stampede, which occurred near Bairagi Patteda in Tirupati, saw hundreds of devotees competing for entry tickets to the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan event. To prevent future incidents, Jindal will consult with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam management to enhance safety measures during the high-demand 10-day religious festival.

