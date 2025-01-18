Exam Scandal Uncovered: CBI Files Chargesheet Against CGPSC Ex-Chairman
The CBI revealed that former CGPSC chairman Taman Singh Sonwani leaked exam papers to favor relatives in the CGPSC 2021 exams. The chargesheet names Sonwani, family members, and collaborators, alleging misuse of office and unethical practices. The investigation highlights widespread corruption in the state's examination process.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) chairman Taman Singh Sonwani, alleging he leaked exam papers to assist family members in the CGPSC 2021 exams. This corruption scandal involved Sonwani's nephews and key associates.
The chargesheet details how Sonwani and former examination controller Lalit Ganvir manipulated selection processes to favor relatives, violating ethical standards. Notably, Sonwani replaced guidelines to exclude 'nephews' from family restrictions in exam participation.
Additionally, the case unveils a scheme where CSR funds were misused, allegedly securing Rs 45 lakh in kickbacks. The CBI continues to investigate other allegations, including further exam malpractice and roles of involved individuals.
