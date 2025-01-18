Left Menu

Amit Shah's Andhra Pradesh Project Unveilings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a visit to Andhra Pradesh, inaugurating various projects, including the National Institute of Disaster Management's southern campus. Welcomed by IT Minister Nara Lokesh and dignitaries, he engaged in discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Andhra Pradesh late on Saturday, marking the start of his visit to the state where he plans to inaugurate multiple significant projects.

Upon his arrival at Vijayawada airport, Shah was warmly received by IT Minister Nara Lokesh and a host of dignitaries. Following the warm welcome, he proceeded to the residence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Undavalli, Guntur district.

Shah was greeted by Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and the trio engaged in discussions. Reports suggest Shah was anticipated to attend a dinner at Naidu's residence before heading to a Vijayawada hotel for his night halt. Among the scheduled inaugurations are the National Institute of Disaster Management's southern campus and the National Disaster Response Force's 10th Battalion campus near Vijayawada.

