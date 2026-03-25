YS Jagan Slams Naidu Over Steel Plant 'Credit Theft'

In a fiery address at a meeting with Addanki constituency leaders, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly stealing credit for the ArcelorMittal steel plant initiative.

Jagan asserted that the foundational work for the plant had been completed during his term, underlining his meetings with ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal in Davos, 2022, leading to an agreement on a Rs 4,800 crore investment. He also criticized Naidu for ignoring the Bulk Drug Park project developed during his regime.

Further attacking the coalition government, Jagan highlighted unfulfilled promises and scrapped welfare schemes, alleging severe state debts and rampant corruption. He cited decline in education, healthcare, and agriculture sectors, and assured expanded roles for party workers in future, predicting ruling government's downfall in upcoming elections.