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YS Jagan Slams Naidu Over Steel Plant 'Credit Theft'

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former CM and YSRCP President, accuses current CM Chandrababu Naidu of credit theft regarding the ArcelorMittal steel plant. Jagan claims groundwork laid in his tenure. He criticizes failed promises, alleges corruption, and highlights the struggle in key sectors, expressing confidence for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:41 IST
YS Jagan Slams Naidu Over Steel Plant 'Credit Theft'
YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a fiery address at a meeting with Addanki constituency leaders, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly stealing credit for the ArcelorMittal steel plant initiative.

Jagan asserted that the foundational work for the plant had been completed during his term, underlining his meetings with ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal in Davos, 2022, leading to an agreement on a Rs 4,800 crore investment. He also criticized Naidu for ignoring the Bulk Drug Park project developed during his regime.

Further attacking the coalition government, Jagan highlighted unfulfilled promises and scrapped welfare schemes, alleging severe state debts and rampant corruption. He cited decline in education, healthcare, and agriculture sectors, and assured expanded roles for party workers in future, predicting ruling government's downfall in upcoming elections.

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