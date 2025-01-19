Left Menu

Tragic Crime of Passion in Dabua Colony

A tragic incident occurred in Dabua Colony where a young man, Pawan, allegedly murdered a girl named Khushnuma by slitting her throat after she refused to marry him. The accused had previously eloped with the victim and was pressuring her into marriage after being released on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 19-01-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 00:36 IST
Tragic Crime of Passion in Dabua Colony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Dabua Colony when a young man, Pawan, reportedly killed a girl, Khushnuma, by slitting her throat. Local police stated that Pawan murdered the girl after she refused his marriage proposal.

Previously, in April, the two had eloped, but were later separated by the authorities. Pawan was imprisoned at that time but was released on bail in September. Since then, he had been coercing Khushnuma to marry him, as per police reports.

On the day of the incident, Khushnuma visited a neighbor's house where Pawan confronted her and subsequently committed the murder. An FIR has been registered based on a complaint by the victim's father, and the police are actively pursuing the suspect, who is currently on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025