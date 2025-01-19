Tragic Crime of Passion in Dabua Colony

A tragic incident unfolded in Dabua Colony when a young man, Pawan, reportedly killed a girl, Khushnuma, by slitting her throat. Local police stated that Pawan murdered the girl after she refused his marriage proposal.

Previously, in April, the two had eloped, but were later separated by the authorities. Pawan was imprisoned at that time but was released on bail in September. Since then, he had been coercing Khushnuma to marry him, as per police reports.

On the day of the incident, Khushnuma visited a neighbor's house where Pawan confronted her and subsequently committed the murder. An FIR has been registered based on a complaint by the victim's father, and the police are actively pursuing the suspect, who is currently on the run.

