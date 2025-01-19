Breakthrough Talks: Centre to Engage with Punjab's Protesting Farmers

A significant breakthrough has been achieved in the prolonged standoff between the Indian government and Punjab's protesting farmers.

The Centre has announced a meeting with farmer leaders on February 14 in Chandigarh to address their demands for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for crops.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for 54 days, has agreed to take medical aid at the urging of the Centre's delegation, but he will maintain his fast until the farmers' demands are satisfactorily addressed.

