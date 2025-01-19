Breakthrough Talks: Centre to Engage with Punjab's Protesting Farmers
The Indian government is set to meet with Punjab's protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh to discuss their demands for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal agreed to take medical aid but will continue his fast until their demands are met.
A significant breakthrough has been achieved in the prolonged standoff between the Indian government and Punjab's protesting farmers.
The Centre has announced a meeting with farmer leaders on February 14 in Chandigarh to address their demands for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for crops.
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for 54 days, has agreed to take medical aid at the urging of the Centre's delegation, but he will maintain his fast until the farmers' demands are satisfactorily addressed.
