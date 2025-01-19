TikTok's Tumultuous Future: Unpacking the Uncertain Path Ahead

The countdown to a US ban on TikTok creates uncertainty for the app's future in America. Despite the looming deadline, neither TikTok nor the tech giants involved have provided much-needed clarity for users.

Complicating matters, outgoing President-elect Trump has suggested he might extend TikTok's operating deadline beyond Sunday. ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, faces the challenge of selling its US operations to an approved buyer.

Artificial intelligence firm Perplexity AI proposed a merger deal to take over TikTok's US business, allowing ByteDance's stakeholders to retain shares. This comes amid heightened concerns over national security threats posed by ByteDance's ownership, amplified by recent legal developments and TikTok's ongoing negotiations for survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)