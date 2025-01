Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Donald Trump's incoming administration faces scrutiny as plans for immigration raids in Chicago surface following leaks. Tom Homan, Trump's appointed border czar, told The Washington Post that while no decision has been finalized, they are evaluating the leak's impact.

Advocacy groups, including the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, expect ICE agents to commence raids targeting undocumented immigrants. Rights advocates anticipate these operations following reports of similar actions in New York and Miami.

Trump, prioritizing deportations as promised during his election campaign, aims to initiate operations swiftly to expel criminals. Homan underscores that the operations will proceed despite resistance from sanctuary cities, stressing public safety concerns.

