Ceasefire in Gaza: A Fragile Path to Peace?

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is set to begin on Sunday, potentially ending a 15-month war. The agreement includes hostage releases and Israeli troop withdrawals. Although the ceasefire aims to conclude the conflict, the long-term future of Gaza remains uncertain, risking further violence if unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 07:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is poised to come into effect on Sunday, marking the potential end to a brutal 15-month conflict.

The ceasefire, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., entails a phased hostage exchange and strategic troop withdrawals.

While intentions to conclude hostilities are clear, the absence of a comprehensive rebuilding plan for Gaza raises concerns about renewed conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

