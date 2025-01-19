Ceasefire in Gaza: A Fragile Path to Peace?

In a significant development, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is poised to come into effect on Sunday, marking the potential end to a brutal 15-month conflict.

The ceasefire, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., entails a phased hostage exchange and strategic troop withdrawals.

While intentions to conclude hostilities are clear, the absence of a comprehensive rebuilding plan for Gaza raises concerns about renewed conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)