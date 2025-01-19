Left Menu

TikTok's 90-Day Reprieve: A Digital Drama Unfolds

Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, indicated he may grant TikTok a 90-day ban reprieve, as the app faced a shutdown. The platform must cut ties with its Chinese parent, ByteDance, over national security concerns. Companies and users anticipate the potential impact, while exploring alternative platforms.

Updated: 19-01-2025 08:27 IST
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced he is likely to grant TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a ban, calming concerns for its 170 million American users. Scheduled to take effect on Sunday, the ban prompted anxious anticipation across TikTok's vast user base.

The app, owned by China's ByteDance, faces scrutiny due to national security concerns, as mandated by legislation that requires it to sever ties with its parent. Failing to do so would result in a shutdown of its U.S. operations, a move recently upheld by the Supreme Court.

As uncertainty looms, TikTok users, many being young people, look for alternatives, and companies like Oracle prepare for potential operational changes. Meanwhile, media speculation arises about potential acquisitions, amid Trump's calls for a political resolution.

