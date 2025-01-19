Illegal Borewell Conflict: Forest Officials Attacked in Madhya Pradesh
A forest department team in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, was attacked while stopping illegal borewell digging. A worker was seriously injured by Aman Sharma and his group. This marks the third attack in the area in six months. Authorities have registered a case against the perpetrators.
A group of individuals attacked a forest department team in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district after the team intervened to stop illegal borewell digging, authorities reported on Sunday.
The assault, which took place in the Sehatganj forest on Saturday evening, left a forest department employee seriously injured, according to sub-divisional officer (SDO) Sudhir Patel.
Deputy ranger Sarjan Singh Meena and forest guard Shriram Saryam were called to the site after being informed about the illegal activity. Aman Sharma and his associates allegedly assaulted the personnel with sticks and iron rods, resulting in Saryam sustaining a severe head injury.
