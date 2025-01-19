Ceasefire Delays: A New Chapter in the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Israel and Hamas missed a crucial ceasefire deadline, reigniting violence in the Gaza Strip. Israeli military actions killed eight people shortly after the accord was due to take effect.

The ceasefire, meant to halt the years-long conflict, was postponed as Netanyahu demanded a list of hostages expected to be released by Hamas.

The faltering truce is critical as Gaza endures ongoing devastation, and international efforts continue to broker peace in a region rife with complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)