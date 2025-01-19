Ceasefire Delays: A New Chapter in the Israel-Hamas Conflict
Israeli and Hamas missed a ceasefire deadline, leading to Israeli attacks on Gaza. Eight Palestinians were killed. The ceasefire could end conflict which started on Oct. 7, resulting in thousands of deaths. Hostage release negotiations were ongoing, with Israel demanding a list of hostages from Hamas.
Israel and Hamas missed a crucial ceasefire deadline, reigniting violence in the Gaza Strip. Israeli military actions killed eight people shortly after the accord was due to take effect.
The ceasefire, meant to halt the years-long conflict, was postponed as Netanyahu demanded a list of hostages expected to be released by Hamas.
The faltering truce is critical as Gaza endures ongoing devastation, and international efforts continue to broker peace in a region rife with complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
