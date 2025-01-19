Left Menu

Ceasefire Delays: A New Chapter in the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Israeli and Hamas missed a ceasefire deadline, leading to Israeli attacks on Gaza. Eight Palestinians were killed. The ceasefire could end conflict which started on Oct. 7, resulting in thousands of deaths. Hostage release negotiations were ongoing, with Israel demanding a list of hostages from Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:46 IST
Ceasefire Delays: A New Chapter in the Israel-Hamas Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel and Hamas missed a crucial ceasefire deadline, reigniting violence in the Gaza Strip. Israeli military actions killed eight people shortly after the accord was due to take effect.

The ceasefire, meant to halt the years-long conflict, was postponed as Netanyahu demanded a list of hostages expected to be released by Hamas.

The faltering truce is critical as Gaza endures ongoing devastation, and international efforts continue to broker peace in a region rife with complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025