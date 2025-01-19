Andhra Pradesh's Promised Prosperity: Modi-Shah's Support and Strategic Developments

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored support for Andhra Pradesh from the Modi administration, revealing the approval of projects exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore over six months. Shah was speaking during the inauguration of new campuses for disaster management facilities near Vijayawada.

Shah emphasized the strategic collaboration between Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, mentioning Rs 27,000 crore allocated for Amaravati's capital city development. He criticized the previous YSRCP administration, urging citizens to focus on future growth rather than past setbacks.

Highlighting disaster management advancements, Shah touted India's status as a global leader. The BJP aims for a dominant position post-2024 elections, with ambitions of forming a government in Delhi by 2025. Chief Minister Naidu called for ongoing central support, while notable politicians attended the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)