Controversy Stirs at Bageshwar Fair Over Food Safety Violation

In a shocking incident at the Uttarayan Fair in Bageshwar, Uttar Pradesh, two men were arrested for allegedly spitting on rotis they were making at a food stall. The act, captured in a video that quickly circulated on social media, prompted swift action from local authorities.

Bageshwar Superintendent of Police Chandrashekhar Ghodke confirmed the arrest of the accused, identified as Aamir and Firasat. Following their detention, they were sent to Almora Jail to face further legal proceedings.

The incident, occurring on January 17, led Bageshwar District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgai to act promptly in order to prevent any law and order issues within the district. As a precaution, the food stall was shut down, and Food Safety Officer Lalit Mohan Pandey stated that the accused would be charged under the Food Safety Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)