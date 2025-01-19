Left Menu

Enhancing Village Defence: Army Trains Guards in J&K

The Indian Army conducted a training session for Village Defence Guards in J&K's Mendhar sector, aiming to enhance skills in tactics, endurance, and firing. The training, held by Rashtriya Rifles, included weapon maintenance for Self-Loading Rifles and discussions on the security situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:00 IST
Enhancing Village Defence: Army Trains Guards in J&K
The Indian Army has imparted specialized training to members of the Village Defence Guards in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Security officials announced on Sunday that the training aimed to bolster their tactical, endurance, and shooting capabilities.

Conducted by the Rashtriya Rifles battalion within the framework of the counter-insurgency force, Romeo, the session attracted 43 participants. It focused on weapon maintenance for Self-Loading Rifles and provided a deeper understanding of terrorist group tactics and grievance handling.

The event also featured an open dialogue forum, fostering discussions on prevailing security conditions. This initiative underscores the Army's efforts to enhance local security and collaboration in areas near the Line of Control.

