India and Italy Unite Against Terrorism’s Misuse of Technology
India and Italy are enhancing their cooperation to combat terrorism, focusing on counteracting the misuse of technology. In a joint meeting in Rome, both nations explored ways to tackle domestic, regional, and international terrorist threats, emphasizing effective prosecution and strengthening multilateral cooperation.
- Country:
- India
India and Italy have taken a decisive step in combating the growing threat of terrorism by pledging to enhance their cooperation, particularly in countering the misuse of technology for terrorist activities. The commitment was made during a two-day meeting of the India-Italy Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime, held in Rome.
The discussions, which took place on January 16 and 17, focused on expanding bilateral collaboration to address domestic, regional, and global terrorist threats effectively. Both countries exchanged insights on counter-terrorism strategies and stressed the importance of prosecuting individuals responsible for terrorist actions.
Strengthening ties in the multilateral arena, India and Italy reaffirmed their dedication to cooperating within the United Nations, Global Counterterrorism Forum, and Financial Action Task Force. The meeting was co-chaired by K D Dewal from India's Ministry of External Affairs and Alessandro Azzoni from Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, demonstrating the strategic partnership between the nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Italy
- terrorism
- technology
- cooperation
- counter-terrorism
- security
- UN
- GCTF
- FATF
ALSO READ
Biden Blocks Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel, Citing National Security
Biden Blocks Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel: A National Security Stand
TikTok's Legal Battle Reaches Supreme Court: National Security vs. Free Speech
Governor Bhalla Tackles Manipur's Security Challenges
Securing connected vehicles: AI-Driven cybersecurity for the future of mobility