India and Italy Unite Against Terrorism’s Misuse of Technology

India and Italy have taken a decisive step in combating the growing threat of terrorism by pledging to enhance their cooperation, particularly in countering the misuse of technology for terrorist activities. The commitment was made during a two-day meeting of the India-Italy Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime, held in Rome.

The discussions, which took place on January 16 and 17, focused on expanding bilateral collaboration to address domestic, regional, and global terrorist threats effectively. Both countries exchanged insights on counter-terrorism strategies and stressed the importance of prosecuting individuals responsible for terrorist actions.

Strengthening ties in the multilateral arena, India and Italy reaffirmed their dedication to cooperating within the United Nations, Global Counterterrorism Forum, and Financial Action Task Force. The meeting was co-chaired by K D Dewal from India's Ministry of External Affairs and Alessandro Azzoni from Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, demonstrating the strategic partnership between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)