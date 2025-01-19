Operation Praghat: Cracking Down on Terror Networks in Assam

In a significant breakthrough, an individual suspected to be part of a fundamentalist terror group has been arrested by Assam's Special Task Force (STF) in Dhubri district, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The arrest is a part of 'Operation Praghat,' an extensive multi-state campaign targeting terrorists, fundamentalists, and their networks. The operation has so far resulted in the detention of twelve suspects, including foreign nationals from Bangladesh.

Last December, Assam Police disrupted a major plot to create sleeper cells for subversive activities, arresting eight fundamentalists. This ongoing operation underscores an intensified effort to thwart terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)