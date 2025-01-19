Operation Praghat: Cracking Down on Terror Networks in Assam
A suspected member of a fundamentalist terror group has been apprehended in Assam as part of 'Operation Praghat.' The Special Task Force is actively targeting terrorist networks and has so far arrested twelve individuals, including Bangladesh nationals. Assam Police previously disrupted plans to establish sleeper cells.
In a significant breakthrough, an individual suspected to be part of a fundamentalist terror group has been arrested by Assam's Special Task Force (STF) in Dhubri district, authorities confirmed on Sunday.
The arrest is a part of 'Operation Praghat,' an extensive multi-state campaign targeting terrorists, fundamentalists, and their networks. The operation has so far resulted in the detention of twelve suspects, including foreign nationals from Bangladesh.
Last December, Assam Police disrupted a major plot to create sleeper cells for subversive activities, arresting eight fundamentalists. This ongoing operation underscores an intensified effort to thwart terrorism in the region.
