Red Cross Set to Retrieve Israeli Hostages in Gaza

A Red Cross convoy is heading to collect Israeli hostages from Gaza, with a focus on three women who are first due for release under a new ceasefire. The timeline for their handover remains uncertain, while the army directs the mothers of the hostages to a nearby base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:54 IST
A Red Cross convoy is en route to Gaza, tasked with retrieving Israeli hostages as part of a recent ceasefire agreement. The initial group to be released comprises three women, though the exact timeline for their handover is still unclear.

Israeli media have indicated that the army has contacted the mothers of the three hostages, instructing them to arrive at a designated meeting point near the Gaza border.

The process marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict and highlights efforts to secure the safe release of civilians from the region.

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

