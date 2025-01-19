Red Cross Set to Retrieve Israeli Hostages in Gaza

A Red Cross convoy is en route to Gaza, tasked with retrieving Israeli hostages as part of a recent ceasefire agreement. The initial group to be released comprises three women, though the exact timeline for their handover is still unclear.

Israeli media have indicated that the army has contacted the mothers of the three hostages, instructing them to arrive at a designated meeting point near the Gaza border.

The process marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict and highlights efforts to secure the safe release of civilians from the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)