Kidnapping Drama Unfolds: Journalist's Real Motives Revealed

Pakistani journalist Fayyaz Solangi was arrested for staging his own kidnapping in Sindh province to settle a property dispute. The plot was uncovered after a thorough police investigation. Fayyaz, along with his uncle and accomplice dacoit Mazhar Solangi, faked the abduction to pressure police into arresting Fayyaz's cousins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:14 IST
A Pakistani journalist has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating his own kidnapping in Sindh province, according to police on Sunday.

Fayyaz Solangi, a senior journalist, was detained alongside his uncle and a known dacoit, Mazhar Solangi, with whom he allegedly collaborated in staging the abduction, according to Khairpur's senior officials.

Authorities uncovered the scheme following a meticulous police investigation, which contradicted earlier reports and public outcry over the journalist's disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

