Kidnapping Drama Unfolds: Journalist's Real Motives Revealed
Pakistani journalist Fayyaz Solangi was arrested for staging his own kidnapping in Sindh province to settle a property dispute. The plot was uncovered after a thorough police investigation. Fayyaz, along with his uncle and accomplice dacoit Mazhar Solangi, faked the abduction to pressure police into arresting Fayyaz's cousins.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:14 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A Pakistani journalist has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating his own kidnapping in Sindh province, according to police on Sunday.
Fayyaz Solangi, a senior journalist, was detained alongside his uncle and a known dacoit, Mazhar Solangi, with whom he allegedly collaborated in staging the abduction, according to Khairpur's senior officials.
Authorities uncovered the scheme following a meticulous police investigation, which contradicted earlier reports and public outcry over the journalist's disappearance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fiji Police Charge Suspect in New Year's Day Assault on Virgin Australia Crew
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
Tragedy on Telco T-Point: A Policeman's Journey Ends
Uttar Pradesh Police Officer Killed in Tragic Hit-and-Run Incident
Stones pelted at incineration unit in Dhar where 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste will be disposed of: Police.