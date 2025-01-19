Kidnapping Drama Unfolds: Journalist's Real Motives Revealed

A Pakistani journalist has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating his own kidnapping in Sindh province, according to police on Sunday.

Fayyaz Solangi, a senior journalist, was detained alongside his uncle and a known dacoit, Mazhar Solangi, with whom he allegedly collaborated in staging the abduction, according to Khairpur's senior officials.

Authorities uncovered the scheme following a meticulous police investigation, which contradicted earlier reports and public outcry over the journalist's disappearance.

