Left Menu

Police Crackdown: Drug Peddlers Nabbed in Jammu and Kathua

Five alleged drug peddlers, including a mother-son duo, were arrested with contraband in Jammu and Kathua. Nearly 50 grams of heroin were confiscated from Shamoo and her son Ravi, while others were caught with additional contraband. All were booked under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:36 IST
Police Crackdown: Drug Peddlers Nabbed in Jammu and Kathua
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant police operation across Jammu and Kathua districts, five alleged drug peddlers have been apprehended, among them a mother-son pair. The duo, identified as Shamoo and her son Ravi of Rajiv Nagar, were found with nearly 50 grams of heroin during a rigorous check at Chowadhi in Jammu, authorities confirmed.

Meanwhile, a similar crackdown in Jammu led to the arrest of Adil Gull and Rayees from Anantnag, when over 30 grams of heroin were seized from their vehicle at a warehouse checkpoint, a police spokesperson revealed. Further south in Kathua, another suspect, Vinod Singh, was caught red-handed selling charas to a youth in the Bani area, resulting in the confiscation of roughly 85 grams of the illegal substance.

All five individuals have been charged under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as the police intensify efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025