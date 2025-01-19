Police Crackdown: Drug Peddlers Nabbed in Jammu and Kathua

In a significant police operation across Jammu and Kathua districts, five alleged drug peddlers have been apprehended, among them a mother-son pair. The duo, identified as Shamoo and her son Ravi of Rajiv Nagar, were found with nearly 50 grams of heroin during a rigorous check at Chowadhi in Jammu, authorities confirmed.

Meanwhile, a similar crackdown in Jammu led to the arrest of Adil Gull and Rayees from Anantnag, when over 30 grams of heroin were seized from their vehicle at a warehouse checkpoint, a police spokesperson revealed. Further south in Kathua, another suspect, Vinod Singh, was caught red-handed selling charas to a youth in the Bani area, resulting in the confiscation of roughly 85 grams of the illegal substance.

All five individuals have been charged under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as the police intensify efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)